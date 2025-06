L W Young Graduation With Fred Mitchell MP

From Facebook:

The valedictorian and Salutatorian Mark Storr and Elisha Philips were the recipients of two lap tops given their success at the graduation from middle school today. They leave Principal Deborah Thompson and Advisor Anita Wilmott for senior school. O wished them well and God’s abundant blessings as they leave L W Young Junior High.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

13 June 2025