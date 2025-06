Sandilands Primary School Prize Giving

From Facebook:

It was a privilege to say best wishes to the 6th graders at Sandilands Primary School at the Fox Hill Community Centre as they attended their prize giving. Congratulations to all the students. Thank you to the teachers, Principal Forbes and the faculty. Laptops presented to Deputy Head Girl Samuella Alexandre and Head Boy

Aesenio Delancy.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

13 June 2025