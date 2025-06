PHOTO OF THE WEEK

THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE: the PLP showed them better than they could tell them. Its leader Philip Davis led the throngs, the thousands to march with labour. The FNM was so intimidated that they didn’t even show up in their colours and they were outnumbered. Our photo of the week is that iconic shot taken every year from the East Street Hill. It is a Tribune image. 6 June 2025. Randal Fawkes Labour Day.