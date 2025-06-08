BELINDA IS JUST COCAMAMIE BUT NO ONE’S AFRAID OF HER

The President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers Belinda Wilson is just s strange individual. You would be forgiven if you thought that something isn’t quite right up there. You have never met a more publicly quarrelsome, disputatious individual, in public life than this lady. Is there ever an occasion when she can simply say that all is well and that she is satisfied that progress is being made in the country?

She is an FNM supporter. She does her best every time that a PLP regime is in place to try and wreck what the government does. Even now you probably have the best Minister of Education in the history of our country in Glenys Hanna Martin but you guessed it Belinda can’t even try to get along with her. Every day it’s something wrong and blah and blah and blah.

She broke away from all the other union umbrella groups in the country and formed her own. Let’s see how long that is going to last. Well that will probably last as long as she is the head of it. That’s the point, she must run things.

She took that attitude to Hubert Minnis, when he was Prime Minister under the FNM. She thought because she was an FNM she was a shoo-in for being Director of Education. But even Dr. Minnis could not stomach the thought. She ended up not getting the job and was not a happy camper.

So she brings all these grievances to public life. She strikes you as a very unhappy person. And because her rhetoric is so bellicose, people are intimidated and afraid of her.

Last week, she was shouting and demanding that her image be taken off a flier that she said was released by the PLP, only it wasn’t. The Chairman of the party asked her who the heck she was talking too. She came back with her rowdy self and said, that she was talking to the chairman and the Leader of the PLP.

The Chairman replied to Belinda: shut up and march.

A prime example of this lady who just doesn’t know when to leave well enough alone. Anything to row and cause problems.

