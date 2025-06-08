THE COUNDOWN BEGINS TO THE GENERAL ELECTION

The PLP set a test for itself on Labour Day 6 June 2025. The Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell announced months ago that Labour Day would be the start of the campaign. It is not in an official sense but it marks a year away from the general election date and change. So what was important for the PLP was to show itself that it still had the organizing ability on a mass and a constituency wide scale. The party was also changing its colour theme for the election to blue and the question is how supporters would and how would the public react to blue as the new colour. It appears from the turnout both in Freeport and in Nassau that the organizational ability is still there on a mass and constituency basis. The question now is to maintain the momentum as we fetch toward the year 2026 and the general election.