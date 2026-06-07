LABOUR DAY: THE PLP SUPPORTS LABOUR

Nassau

Freeport

The Progressive Liberal Party turned up in their thousands collectively in Freeport and in Nassau on the annual Labour Day march. The Prime Minister Philip Davis led the parade in Nassau and the Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper led the parade in Freeport. It was a joyous occasion, adding to the joy of course was the fact that the party had just won a general election. The FNM and their leader who have been missing in their uniforms for the past two years, decided that they had better come out this time in their colours. They showed up in both places glad handing and flashing their V sign. It was pitiful. Here’s our take on what is happening. Michael Pintard has decided that he is not leaving as leader of the party. He is digging his heels in, even though convention says having led his party to disaster, he must resign. He hopes by stalling and deferring and appearing to be un-phased that he can stay on as Leader of the Opposition. That will be possible so long as he has the support of the members of the House. That is why the PLP cannot relax for one moment. As of 20 June 2026, there are 59 months left before the next general election due 20 May 2031. Don’t forget it..