CARTWRIGHT BRAYING FROM THE OUTSIDE

It is a sad spectacle to see the now seatless Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement outside the House of Assembly, braying from the sidelines about one cause or another. He should have gotten the FNM nomination for the safe Killarney seat but they gave it to the daughter of one of the party’s upper class. He was not from the manor born. In the FNM, it’s a family affair. When the House of Assembly last met, he was outside in his cap in the hot son, talking about some politician number one but the real deal was going on inside the House of Assembly and later in the Senate. The man who threw the mace out of the window in an affront to the legacy of Black Tuesday, was not even appointed as the Deputy Leader of his party in the Senate. It shows you what kind of man Michael Pintard is. Mean and spiteful. It shows you what kind of party the FNM is: mean and spiteful. Not one of them spoke up for Mr. Cartwright. So there he is braying from the outside. So sad.