DUANE SANDS GETS ENOUGH CUT ASS

The Chairman of the FNM, the mender of hearts Dr. Duane Sands has thrown in the towel. He says that when they hold their next convention, he will not be running for Chairman of the FNM. Thank the Lord for that. He is now 1 for four in general election contests. So let’s hope he got the message from the Bahamian people. Now we need to hear that he will remove his face from front line politics and go where his skills are actually needed in the hospital and fix some hearts. So long bye bye.