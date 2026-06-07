MAMAGUYING MICHAEL PINTARD

Mamaguying is a wonderful expression from Trinidad and Tobago to describe someone who is good at fooling people about their intentions. That is the way to aptly describe the actions of Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition. He is faking and feigning that he now intends to consider giving up, after setting up things that he knows will lead to his not giving up.

The lawyers call the strategy: stall delay and defer.

So he had the pack of 7 who support him in the House say that they support him, even though he knows he should have resigned as soon as the defeat was known in the last election.

Having secured their support, then he called the FNM governing Council together and had them agree in violation of their constitution to postpone a convention from this year until 2027.

How can we forget to mention the fake town meeting in Freeport on Thursday 4th June 2026 to show he has the support of the people?

As a sop to his critics, he said he will hold a conclave, a secret meeting to do a post mortem on what went wrong. We don’t need a conclave to tell them what went wrong. He went wrong and he needs to go.

He said that after the conclave, he will decide whether it’s time to go.

We said it best the man who wrote the book on Politricks is at it again, the master political deceiver: he intends to go nowhere.

We call it what it is: mamaguying.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 6 June 2026 up to midnight: 722,619;

Number of hits for the month of May up to Sunday 31st May 2026 up to midnight: 600,000;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 6 June 2026 up to midnight: 20,802,923;