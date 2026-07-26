LACK OF RESPECT AND INCIVILITY

If you mine the mini videos that have become the fashion on Tiktok, Instagram and Facebook of Bahamians in their interplay with one another, you would get the impression of a people who simply do not know how to talk to one another in a civil fashion. The language is disputatious, the interactions always fractious and people ready to explode at one another in a short time. It appears that this comes from watching what is happening in the United States. The Perry Tyler, Oprah Winfrey Shows are a steady diet of violent language and short tempers and betrayals, but this is not good for a tourist country. It is also a bad sign for the level of violence in a small place that simply has too many murders. The civilian population does not know how to talk in a civil manner. The pcople and the immigration and other officials don’t know how to talk to the public and the public doesn’t know how to talk to them. This is something that we must get on top of because the violence in our society is at an unacceptable level. The incivility is the stepping stone to the violence.