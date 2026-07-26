THE PLP’S THIRD CONSECUTIVE TERM

The Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell gathered an eclectic group of partisans in Grand Bahama at the home of Ambassador Brian Seymour and his wife on the last weekend. The idea, he said, was to replicate the success of the Pindling administration in its first successful campaign of 1967. They spoke to each other every day and got together every day on occasions other than business but also social. The idea for Mr. Mitchell is that we must begin the planning now for the general election of 2031. That is just a short 58 months from now. The PLP needs to win a third consecutive terms if we are to concretize the gains that have been made in the first two terms. We are just getting started with some serious institutional reform in the country and setting a new generation in wealth creating opportunities. Let us hope that people get the message of the discipline that is required to change public opinion or shape public opinion by ending this transactional business of politics in the country. If we do that this will be a major accomplishment for the party.