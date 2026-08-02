LET’S COMMIT TO NO FOSSIL FUELS

We have a suggestion to make to the government of The Bahamas. Forget fossil fuels as part of the mix for individual households. The PLP’s Blue Print for change had promised that it would provide a formula to ensure that every house could solarize its energy supply. It is time for us to move on that. While LNG might be part of the larger mix, if solar had been installed like this column has been asking the government to do for years, we would not be in the position we are with these massive black outs across the country.