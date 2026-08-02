THE STAND OFF IN GRAND BAHAMA WITJH THE PORT

The Grand Bahama Port Authority still owes the government of The Bahamas hundreds of millions of dollars for services rendered by the government to the city of Freeport. There is a great resistance by the Grand Bahama Port Authority that they somehow have a hold on what happens in Freeport. The fact is they have been reduced to extracting profits after having sold off many of its valued and income bearing assets. The Port as they call it is somewhat of a play thing for them with their British friends that they own this little city down in The Bahamas. In the meanwhile, the government is investing in the roads and other infrastructure and ensuring that investment comes to Grand Bahama and is fruitful. The power company has now been purchased by the government. The Port still insists it has the power to regulate the rates of the power company which they do not. Their continued obstructionism and obstinate attitude is unhelpful to Freeport’s development. The government must continue to press the advantage and get the money that they are rightfully owed.