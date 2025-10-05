LINCOLN BAIN IS AN INCORRIGIBLE LIAR

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party:

30 September 2025

The leader of the COI is once again showing himself to be a stranger to the truth. This time, his outright lies have disrespected the Governor General and dedicated officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

In a video clip, making the rounds on social media, the COI leader sought to stain the great work done by defence force officers serving in Haiti.

He offered a damaging and misleading account of the RBDF’s Awards of Medals and Decoration held at Government House on 25 and 26 September 2025.

Rather than celebrate the achievements of our committed officers being recognized at an event consistent with military tradition and marking the history of their participation in a major overseas operation, the COI leader attempted to sully the value of the medals presented and his sick and twisted mind hinted that there was some conspiracy theory to devalue our country.

With an inch of research, the COI leader, a former law enforcement officer, and a man desperate to lead our country would have noted that the presentation of such medals is nothing new after significant overseas deployments.

As for the COI leader’s ridiculous rant about the design of the medals, in particular, the placement of countries, the medals were first designed in 1994 by the United Nations. The RBDF is guided by Awards and Decoration regulations and rules. The country’s name where the campaign/operation was conducted is to be highlighted.

The present medals were issued by the multinational force to honour the service of this generation of RBDF officers in Haiti. It says so on the tag of the medal.

For desperate political gain, the COI leader would seek to diminish the Governor General’s office and the service of the RBDF officers who put their lives on the line for this country by suggesting a conspiracy to cheapen our sovereignty.

The statements by Lincoln Bain are idiotic, flat-out stupid, and irresponsible. We condemn them.

We thank the members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for their courage and service in Haiti for the protection of The Bahamas.

