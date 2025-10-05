MINNIS ON A FOOL’S ERRAND AS DNA REVIVES

There is video on social media of Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, getting off an aircraft and landing in Long Island met by former MP and Minister Larry Cartwright and by Local Government Ian Carrol. These are a signal that the FNM is again split. They are the ones who caused the FNM to lose the seat before when the PLP stayed out of the race and backed Larry Cartwright’s independent candidacy. The reality was that he was a disgruntled FNM. This time around Dr. Minnis is himself without an FNM nomination and it looks like Adrian Gibson, who is charged before the courts, is also not going to get a nomination. Dr. Minnis had former DNA leader Bran McCartney in tow with former Minister Renward Wells with him as well and Desmond Bannister, former Works Minister. All now disgruntled FNMs. During the past week, the DNA, the third party vehicle that propelled Branville McCartney to political fame announced that it was resurrecting itself. Dr. Minnis declined to comment on whether he would be running for them. Interesting events but one suspects all of this is a fool’s errand because the country is still PLP or FNM.