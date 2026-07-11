MAD MAX FROM LONG ISLAND UNDERMINING PINTARD

The last time the PLP got in the FNM’s business it was to help Hubert Minnis win the race for Leader of the Opposition. Money was found to help him stave off the race against the Brent Symonette UBP faction in the party. That proved a serious mistake on the PLP’s part because when Dr. Minnis got to office he turned on the PLP with a vengeance, charging Shane Gibson, Ken Dorset and Frank Smith, all former PLP MPs with criminal offences that were a tissue of lies, all politically motivated. Now we see another opportunity. This time it’s Mad Max from Long Island, the nickname of the MP for Long Island Andre Rollins. He is on a tear to destroy Michael Pintard as Leader, even soliciting people who are to run as part of his team. If we have a choice between Rollins and Pintard, then we choose Pintard, although it’s a choice between the cretin and the fiend. The last we heard from Dr. Rollins was the run of bad luck by BPL last week and before the lights were out good, Mad Max was in the press attacking BPL and the Government. Where was Pintard in all of this?