PRIME MINISTER DAVIS AT CARICOM

Prime Minister Philip Davis led the delegation of The Bahamas to the Heads of Government conference of CARICOM leaders in Gros Islet, St Lucia from 4 July 2026 to 8 July 2026. The following statement as issued by the Prime Minister summer up his time in St Lucia:

As the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM comes to a close, I thank the Government and people of Saint Lucia for their hospitality and for the care with which they hosted our Community.

This meeting gave us an opportunity to address the issues that matter most to our people: climate change, climate finance, regional security, Haiti, Cuba, economic resilience, and the future direction of CARICOM.

For The Bahamas, my focus was clear. I came to Saint Lucia to advance the interests of the Bahamian people and to ensure that our country’s voice is heard on the matters that affect our homes, our borders, our economy, and our future.

On climate change, I made the case that small island states need finance that matches the reality we face. We cannot continue to carry the cost of stronger storms, rising seas, and repeated recovery on financing terms designed for countries that do not face our level of risk. The Bahamas will continue to press for fairer access to climate finance, stronger disaster-risk protection, and practical tools that help countries recover faster when crisis comes.

I also updated my colleagues on The Bahamas’ role as a country partner in the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s work on private capital mobilisation. This is about getting governments, development banks, and private financial institutions to work together on real projects, with real financing, that can help countries like ours build resilience and protect our people.

Ahead of COP, I also supported a stronger CARICOM approach to climate negotiations. The Caribbean must be clear about its own priorities. We value the platforms through which small island states work together, but Caribbean concerns must be placed clearly and firmly on the table.

On security, I reminded colleagues that The Bahamas is a frontline maritime state. Our geography is a blessing, but it also places us along routes used by traffickers and criminal networks. We must continue to strengthen intelligence sharing, maritime cooperation, border security, financial investigations, cyber readiness, and joint training across the region.

The security of The Bahamas is tied to the security of the Caribbean. No country can meet these threats alone.

On Haiti, I reaffirmed that the stability of Haiti remains central to the stability of our region. The Haitian people deserve peace, security, and the opportunity to rebuild their institutions. The Bahamas will continue to support responsible regional and international efforts that help restore order, provide humanitarian relief, and respect Haitian sovereignty.

We also discussed the situation in Cuba. The Bahamas supports continued dialogue, respect for sovereignty, and practical cooperation with Cuba in areas such as health, education, disaster response, and technical assistance. We remain concerned about the hardship facing ordinary Cuban people and support efforts that ease that burden.

I also reported on The Bahamas’ engagement with CARICOM’s Associate Members and Overseas Territories. We support their fuller participation in the work of the Community, including the membership pathways being pursued by Bermuda, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the British Virgin Islands. CARICOM is stronger when every part of the Caribbean family has a meaningful place at the table.

I leave Saint Lucia clear about the work ahead. Our region faces serious challenges, but we also have the ability to act together with discipline and purpose.

The Bahamas will continue to protect our people, advance our national interest, and work with our Caribbean partners to build a safer, stronger, and more resilient region.