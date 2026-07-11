TRINIDAD FORCES THEIR CASE TO COURT

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad Bissessar came to the CARICOM conference of Heads of Government armed with a 22 page letter laying out the case for disappointing the able Secretary General Carla Barnett. The Trinidadians have a bee in their bonnet about the SG for a matter that she had no say over and it has turned personal. While they have dressed it up in legalese, they simply don’t like the woman and accuse her of things that she had nothing to do with. That didn’t stop the Heads from capitulating to the wishes of Trinidad and Tobago for peace sake. They have agreed to have the matter of reappointment of Carla Barnett referred to the CCJ, the court that settles disputes on the treaty that governs CARICOM. What a complete waste of time and money.