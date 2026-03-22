MICHAEL PINTARD MAKING UP STORIES AGAIN

The Bahamian public has to wade through the words of a trickster again. Michael Pintard the man who literally wrote the book on Politricks, gets to put some stolen document in the House of Assembly that tells only half the story.

His government when he was a Minister and that of the hapless and hopeless colleague Senator Darren Henfield agreed to loosen the standard by which passports could be renewed. The result is that an investigation was necessary when cases of fraudulent documents were discovered. Not fraudulent passports.

The work of the present Chief Passport Officer brought this to the attention of the government and he moved expeditiously to review the policies and reversed what the FNM had put in place. The end result is a number of cases were turned over to the police for them to investigate whether or not they were fraudulent.

Some cases have been brought to the courts.

Yet others await investigation and adjudication. But the Leader of the Opposition has gone and put all these documents in the public domain in a serious act of irresponsibility. Suppose it turns out that all these cases were in fact innocent people. Look now what he has done. But he does not care whom he hurts.

The problem we have is that every time this happens with this joker, the Bahamian public including the press go running off the deep end without hearing the other side.

They have no concern of the prejudice that this causes and the harm it can do to innocent people. All of this is done for politics and to win an election.

Michael Pintard has misled the Bahamian public. He is not fit to lead. He needs to tighten up the screw that is loose up there. Shame on you for making up stories again.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 21 March 2026 up to midnight: 911,005;

Number of hits for the month of March up to Saturday 21 March 2026 up to midnight: 2,981,259;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 21 March 2026 up to midnight: 10,961,750;