Mitchell In London

Prime Minister Philip Davis with Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell at the Painter’s Hall following a convocation on the blue economy and The Bahamas hosted by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Lord Marland presiding with High Commissioner to London Paul Gomez and Leader of The Opposition Michael Pintard. 2 May 2023.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell with Dame Marguerite Pindling and Bahamas High Commissioner to London Paul Gomez at Heathrow Airport in London 2 May 2023