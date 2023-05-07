Mitchell Receives A Special Painting

Fred Mitchell MP Fox Hill receives a gift of a painting from Cat Island of a woman wearing a Mitchell Campaign apron. The painter is an American Elsa Behrens. The painting was gifted to me by my classmate Sylvia Baker of the Class of 1970 St Augustine’s College who lives in Cat Island. The lady who was painted is Joanna Clare Armbrister. And with grateful thanks to Sonia Cox Hamilton who delivered the painting in the unique wrapping of the T shirts which the artist wore when she painted it. The presentation was made in the library of the LW Young Junior High School. 1 May 2023