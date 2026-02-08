MITCHELL MAKES THE CASE FOR THE PLP’S RE-ELECTION

The following article was first published in the Nassau Guardian on 5 February 2026 and was written by Latonya Roberts:

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell said yesterday that the PLP is the better choice for voters.

“Everybody’s gone out into their constituencies now with marching orders to get themselves organized because we’ve got a campaign to fight,” he said outside Parliament.

“We’ve got a case to make.

“As I said, it’s a sober and reasonable case. I think it’s a case where people are going to consider, on the balance of probabilities, the Progressive Liberal Party is the better option for the continued governance of the country.”

He added, “We have a case which we have to make to the Bahamian public about re-election.

“I think the Bahamian people, in their considered judgment, I hope will support us. And that’s the spirit within which we will go to the Bahamian public. We take nothing for granted.

“Nothing has to be taken as if it’s inevitable. We know we have to make a case, and we will make the best case we can. We pray that the Bahamian public, in their considered judgment, supports the Progressive Liberal Party and supports the continuity of the governance which they have now, [and] which I think

has been good for the country. And the results are there to see.”

The PLP took office in 2021.

The next general election is scheduled to take place this year.

When asked about possible tensions within the party, Mitchell said, “There are no tensions.

“There were no tensions.”

He continued, “I don’t think there were any excessive tensions or anything.

“As I said, my view about these things is, this is [a] normal sort of jockeying for power. It’s emotional, so sometimes words get said that you might not ordinarily say, but I don’t think people really mean that deep down in their hearts.”

The PLP has ratified all 41 of its candidates for the next election.

The FNM has ratified 39 of its candidates. The latest batch, 12 candidates, were ratified on Tuesday night. The group included former NBA player Rick Fox, who served as an ambassador.

When asked about Fox’s ratification, Mitchell said he had nothing to say.

“I don’t have anything to say about Rick Fox,” he said.

“Nothing to say about Rick Fox at all. Nothing.”