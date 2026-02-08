THE STUPIDITY OF THE EPSTEIN FILES

It is really amusing to see the US officials, the British and the Europeans scrambling like ants in the wake of the release of the Epstein files. This is named for the pedophile, convicted and now dead and worth billions at the time, who it turns out was a friend with everyone and their grandmother in society across the white world. Every name has now been called and they are all scrambling and trying to say it ain’t me. Like Shaggy. It wasn’t me. It would be amusing if it were not such a serious indictment of these societies and their immoral conduct while facing the world and lecturing us on moral behaviour. You are not surprised then that some Bahamian names got called. Two were called and they immediately said this is foolishness. We agree the whole thing ex post facto is stupid. But watch the British, they are going to dump their Prime Minister because of this fake moral outrage.