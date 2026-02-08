THE AMERICANS ARE PRESSURING THE CARICOM REGION

The United States government is aggressively pressuring CARICOM countries to sign defence agreements with them, the subtext of which is to allow them with the leave of these countries to march across the region as they wish removing whom they wish. All have capitulated. In The Bahamas, the US Ambassador Herschel Walker has now twice intervened in the public domain to interfere with the internal affairs of the country. He castigated the country for not being serious in fighting drug trafficking at the Business Outlook Seminar and last week he said that the Bahamas should rethink the deal with the Chinese on the new hospital that the government proposes to build in Nassau. The Ambassador said that the United States could give a better deal. The Minister of Health responded by saying that the deal was first offered to the US and they could not come up with a solution so the Chinese is the better deal. There is nothing to reconsider.