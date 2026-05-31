MITCHELL ON GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY

In this year’s budget the Bahamas government has made provisions for a demand for administrative services given to the city of Freeport by the government for the past two years at 99 million dollars and change. The Grand Bahama Port Authority is resisting paying but the government says that the claim is based on the ruling on the arbitration that was concluded earlier this year. Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the PLP, speaking to Matthew Martinborough of the ZNS Northern Service during his visit to Grand Bahama on Monday 25 May 2026 said that he would like an act passed that ensures that there can be no extension of the benefits of the Grand Bahama Port Authority to its present owners.