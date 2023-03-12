Mitchell On The Fox Hill Shootings

Two people died in a hail of 23 bullets on Monday  6 March 2023 in Fox Hill at the roundabout. The persons killed: one known to the police and out on bail for six murders; the other an innocent bystander.  Tens year ago almost, on 27 December 2013, 4 people died in a hail of bullets in Fox Hill.  No one has been brought to justice for the crime. The police in the recent murders have four suspects in custody, according to the grapevine.  Four people were charged in the 2013 crime but can’t get a court date. So what is the point of arresting people?  Fred Mitchell MP pictured on the night of the most recent murders.

