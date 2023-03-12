Why Don’t They Leave The Effing Time Alone

The Cabinet Office has announced that Daylight Saving Time will commence on Sunday 12 March 2023 at 2 a.m., and will end on Sunday, 5 November 2023 at 2 a.m. Why the frig you don’t think these people don’t leave this effen time alone.
The Cabinet Office has announced that Daylight Saving Time will commence on Sunday 12 March 2023 at 2 a.m., and will end on Sunday, 5 November 2023 at 2 a.m. Why the frig you don’t think these people don’t leave this effen time alone.
This Week's Posts
This Month's Posts