Gibson MP Says He Is Worried Abou A Fair Trial

Thursday 9 March 2023

His name was not called in the House of Assembly by Kirk Cornish, who is the MP for North Abaco.  It was a glancing reference to the troubles that the FNM faces with its members and the law.  Not to be outdone, Adrian Gibson who was not in the House at the time, came into the House to rise on a point of order, to say that he is concerned that as a result of that glancing reference, he will not get a fair trial in the matter of his multi-count bribery trial which comes up this month,   Hogwash, The rationale sounded like a pretext for a mistrial argument in the courts. That’s all we say.

