MITCHELL ON THE GRAND BAHAMA POWER ROW

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party issued the following statement in response to the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard on the power rate increase in Grand Bahama :

Statement From The Chairman of the

Progressive Liberal Party

On The Opposition Leader and the GBPA

For Immediate Release

15 August 2024

The Leader of the Opposition is wrong in law and wrong in his politics. URCA is the regulator. You don’t have to take my word for it. He just has to read the law passed in parliament less than 90 days ago.

Then, on the politics side of things, he wants to have his cake and eat it too. He wants to please the Grand Bahama Port Authority, and we know why that is, while at the same time trying to say he is against the rate increase. He is trying thereby to persuade his unsuspecting constituents that he actually cares for them.

If he were so against the rate increase, where was he on the day of the protest in Freeport but missing in action.

But it’s not too late, since he says it’s GBPA that is the regulator, he could still go demonstrate in front of the pink building in Grand Bahama, headquarters of the Port. But you will never see that in this lifetime.

