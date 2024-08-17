THE REAL NATURE OF THE GBPA AND MICHAEL PINTARD

The recent remarks by the Leader of the Opposition, Michael Pintard, make it abundantly clear where his loyalties lie—firmly with those who benefit from maintaining the status quo at the expense of the Bahamian people. Pintard’s defence of the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s outdated and self-serving regulatory structure, under the guise of upholding the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, shows exactly whose interests he is representing.

This administration has been unequivocal in its stance: the regulation of electricity in Grand Bahama is under the jurisdiction of the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) as mandated by the Electricity Act of 2024. This act is not a matter of political maneuvering; it is the law of the land, passed by the Parliament of The Bahamas to ensure fair and consistent regulation across the entire country.

Pintard’s alignment with those who oppose necessary reforms is nothing short of a betrayal of the people of Grand Bahama. His words are an example of his role as a water boy for special interests who have long benefitted from a system that has failed to prioritize the needs and well-being of Bahamians. This administration stands on the side of the people, determined to end the unchecked power of a few and to bring about a fair, transparent, and accountable regulatory environment.

The opposition’s position is a disservice to the Bahamian people and a transparent attempt to shield the GBPA from its responsibilities. We will not be deterred by those who seek to sow confusion and obstruct progress. Our commitment to the people of Grand Bahama is unbending, and we will continue to fight for their rights, ensuring that their interests are protected above all else.

This government stands firmly in support of URCA’s regulatory authority and will not allow any entity to undermine the rule of law or the rightful oversight of the energy sector in our nation. Let there be no doubt—this administration will do whatever is necessary to ensure that justice and fairness prevail in Grand Bahama and throughout The Bahamas.