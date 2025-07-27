NexGen Closes Out For The Year

From Facebook:

It was a pleasure to join, for a cameo appearance at the closing out banquet for this year’s NexGen Programme sponsored by Senator Ronnie Duncombe, good company. I met my colleagues including Senator Darren Pickstock, Ministers Pia Glover Rolle, Zane Lightbourne, Parliamentary Secretaries Bacchus Rolle and Jamahl Strachan and the son of former MP Ron Pinder who towers over us all. Congratulations Senator Duncombe. I didn’t get the memo to wear sneakers but Mrs Ann Marie Davis kindly facilitated the picture anyway and Minister Glover Rolle said that since I had rubber soled shoes that was fine. Good to see friends Ian Potier and Rik Mr PLP

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

Bahamar Convention Centre

25 July 2025