RUDE IMMIGRATION OFFICER SHOULD BE FIRED

There was a ceremony by the Immigration Department on Friday 25 July 2025 at the British Colonial Hotel to welcome the new officers to their ranks following a massive promotion exercise by the Department. There was one officer who did not appreciate the promotion. They say her name is Poitier and she believed that she should have been promoted to Assistant Director and thought her coming to the ceremony was a waste of her time. We wonder if the promotion should still stand. Perhaps it ought to be rescinded. She gave a look as they say cutting her eyes at all of the officials. The video of her rudeness went viral. The rescission should go viral as well.