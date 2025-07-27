LINCOLN BAIN MUST PAY SAYS PRIVY COUNCIL

Lincoln Bain is a political charlatan. Everyone but those who follow him in COI affectionately known in the PLP as the Coalition of Idiots. He has been involved in every crooked political scheme you can think of and the latest venture COI is another act of political dishonesty. Yet that dishonesty gathered him almost ten per cent of the votes in some places in the 2021 election, enough to throw the election to others but not enough to win a seat or retain a deposit. That has not stopped him from the charade of being a political leader. Neither did a case brought by a woman who he bilked of 60 k plus dollars in a business deal gone bad. He appealed it to the Court of Appeal and lost. He refused to pay. The Court of Appeal refused him leave to appeal to the Privy Council. He went to the council itself and the Council last week tossed the appeal. It did not even hear the case because it said there were not reasonable arguments to consider. Mr. Bain seemed sanguine when he got the verdict. He said that since the court had spoken he would pay. That lady shouldn’t count her pennies yet.