PLP COMPLAINS TO URCA ABOUT GUARDIAN RADIO

One of the most odious public personalities that fights on the side of the Free National Movement is Earl Thompson Jr. A nasty piece of work in his political character. He now has a show it appears on Guardian Radio. Guardian Radio is mainly a patch work of FNM miscreants who have these chat shows that are used to attack the PLP. The PLP it seems have had enough and appealed to URCA by letter from the Director of Communications Latrae Rahming complaining of the show hosted by Earl Thompson Jr. Mr. Thompson is the son of Earl Thompson Senior a former PLP MP who was delisted by the PLP in the 1977 general election because he was involved in a corrupt act of selling the National Insurance Building while he was Chairman. The family shifted to the FNM with a vengeance since then. The office said that the show was in violation of the code of conduct of the Utilities Commission that regulates broadcasting in the country and asked for URCA to intervene. We shall see.