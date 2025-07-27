THE GUARDIAN AN ANOTHER GOTCHA MOMENT

Candia Dames was recently quite silent and gracious about the PLP, leaving us alone. This past week, a Nassau Guardian editorial even scorched the FNM and predicted that the PLP had an advantage going into the next general election. The prediction now is that the gloves are off since the Prime Minister asked for an apology from them for printing a headline in the press that suggested that the PM misled the country over a predicted surplus in the budget figures for the month of April 2025. When you read what the Prime Minister actually said, he indicated that the preliminary figures show that there would be a surplus. The figures actually showed there is a deficit of about 2.1 million for the month of April. The finance ministry said that the deficit was due to late reporting of the interest payments that the government had to make. The Guardian was having none of that and accused the Prime Minister of wrongly accusing them of misleading the public. Oh boy. One PLP described the whole thing as a storm in tea cup. Problem is that death by a thousand cuts is the FNM’s strategy. Now that the bear has been poked, we stand by.