THE BANKS STILL HAVE NO ANSWER

The Banks were in the news again last week as a result of the comments of the Chair of the PLP Fred Mitchell last week about the deterioration of service in banks in the country. No comment came on the issue from their spokespersons. The press contacted Mr. Mitchell and indicated the Chair of the clearing house banking group Gowan Bowe indicated that he had an open invitation for Mr. Mitchell to discuss concerns about the banks. Mr. Mitchell refused to answer whether he would attend such a meeting. His view is that the banks know what they need to do and there is no need to meet further until there is some sign that they intend to change their anti-consumer practices.