OBIE FERGUSON HAS EGG ALL OVER HIS FACE

The President of the Trade Union Congress Obie Ferguson in a fit of pique called for a boycott of the Labour Day parade because he said the PLP had made it political. Well no one listened to him, even his own affiliate unions and people turned out in droves on Labour Day 6 June 2025. It now shows that he has no control over his workers and he has egg all over his face. The price of stupidity