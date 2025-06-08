THAT IS NOT JOAN SAWYER IN THOSE VOICE NOTES

Over the past month, there have been these long anti Haitian rants on social media. The folks have been saying that this was Dame Joan Sawyer, the former Appeal Court Judge, who is known for outburst from time to time but we can assure you that her grammar is always perfect. The note had a woman ranting in bad English. It was clear to us that the notes were not her but the rumours persisted. On Thursday 5 June 2020 Dame Joan addressed the rumours herself, denying that the voice was hers.