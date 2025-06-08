WHAT IS THE BPSU PRESIDENT COMPLAINING ABOUT?

Kemsley Ferguson has to stop trying to emulate the patterns of Belinda Wilson, finding fault with everything and responding every time someone puts a microphone in your face. Last week the Prime Minister announced in Parliament raises for public servants and the expansion of health insurance for public servants. Mr. Ferguson’s response in the press, he was not consulted. So what if you were not? Are you for the raises or are you not? And if you find that someone is left out, can’t you simply approach the public service minister and ask about it instead of hectoring from the press?