PASSING A BILL FOR BAHAMAR

The Prime Minister Philip Davis moved a resolution in the House of Assembly on Thursday 4 December 2025 to facilitate a land swap that would allow the Government to give up two or so acres of land to Bahamar the hotel development on Cable beach. This would allow the completion of a brand new 350 room hotel built with Chinese capital to replace the building that was brought down that housed the hotel called Melia. Fred Mitchell praised the land swap and said that he was really annoyed at the former developer who had failed to pay his mortgage bills on two occasions, now claiming as a result of a case in New York that has been settled without admissions of liability on the part of the Chinese construction company, that he had been vindicated. Mr. Mitchell said: “Vindicated what?”