THERE’S A SCREW LOSE UPSTAIRS IN THE FNM

For the past two months and largely during the unsuccessful campaign of the Free National Movement to win the Golden Isles seat, the FNM’s leader Michael Pintard has been on the tack of making specious allegations about public policy and public expenditure. During the campaign, he made the allegation that there was a bag of passports found on Bahamasair and that someone was fired as result of it. When challenged to produce the evidence, following denials by Bahamasair and other authorities, he could produce no evidence.

Then he and his colleagues switched tack and started saying that the passports themselves were insecure. They could again produce no evidence of that fact. They merely made a bald assertion.

Last week in the House of Assembly on Thursday 4 December 2025, he made the assertion that the government was spending unauthorized money on a housing project to the tune of 20 million dollars. Again he could produce no evidence that the expenditure was unauthorized or unaccounted for.

We repeat these stories because whenever Mr. Pintard is challenged on the facts and evidence, he is unable to substantiate his claims. The modus operandi of the FNM and Mr. Pintard is to throw mud and hope that it sticks.

When he is challenged face to face, he then starts with attacking the soundness of the other persons understanding. In fact he is the one who doesn’t seem to understand, and he is the one who seems to have an unsoundness of mind.

The constitution does say that when you run for office, you must be of sound mind. But we have to tell you that when you examine the public record of the some of the leaders the FNM, upstairs there is plenty parking space and a crew seems a little loose up there.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 6 December 2025 up to midnight: 837,483;

Number of hits for the month of December up to Saturday 6 December 2025 up to midnight: 730,612;

Number of hits for the year 2025 up to Saturday 6 December 2025 up to midnight: 36,260,641;