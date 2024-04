PHOTO OF THE WEEK

THE NATIONAL REGATTA: took place in Georgetown, Exuma from 23 April 2024 to 27 April 2024. The public officials were legion in Exuma, headed by the Governor General Cynthia Pratt and the Prime Minister Philip Davis. The host was the MP for Exuma and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper who with his wife is seen welcoming the Governor General to Exuma on 23 April 2024. Our photo of the week.