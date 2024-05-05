Mitchell House Formally Named At L W Young Junior High School

It was a special privilege and honour to have one of the sports houses at L W Young Junior High named after me Fred Mitchell MP as Mitchell House. I was honoured along with former L W Young students Pauline Davis ( Davis House ), Franklin Rutherford ( Rutherford) House, Laverne Eve ( Eve House ) and two squares named after former Principals Telford Mullings and Janet Nixon with Senovia Pierre who wrote L W Young’s school song. Thank you to the Principal Deborah Thompson and to the faculty, staff, and the children. We were joined by my colleague Minister of Sports Mario Bowleg and District Superintendent White and School Board Chair Bishop Daniel Hall. 3 May 2024. The photos are by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF.