Congratulations To Xavion Johnson

Congratulations to Xavion Johnson who is now in the world in judo rated in the top 200 at 187. He is headed to LaSalle University in Montréal, Canada. He shared the news with the Prime Minister Philip Davis at the OPM 30 April 2024. Later he was joined by his MP Fred Mitchell and his mom Ordain Moss at IHOP. This is exciting news.