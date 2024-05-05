National Honours Committee At Work

The Advisory Committee on National Honours meeting at the Cabinet Office in Nassau. National Honours will be announced on 10 July 2024 and conferred by the Governor General on the second Monday in October which is National Heroes Day. Monica Moss and Nicola Ferguson-Forbes, Cabinet Office, Anita Collie-Verdecia, Representative Southern Bahamas, Maxine Duncombe, Cabinet Office, Francis Carey, Representative Central Bahamas, Chairman Advisory Committee for National Honours, the Hon. Madame Justice Camille Darville- Gomez, Senior Commander Granville Adderley and Assistant Commissioner of Police Janet McKenzie. Missing are Attorney, Constance McDonald, Representative Northern Bahamas, Tameka Lundy, Keith Tinker and the Hon. Shanendon Cartwright, Member of Parliament 1 May 2024. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF