PHOTO OF THE WEEK

THE AFREXIM BANK CONFERENCE: this past week the leaders of Africa and the Caricom region gathered in Nassau 3200 strong to talk about Caribbean African trade and to conduct the business of the Afrexim Bank. The Prime Minister Philip Davis welcomed his fellow leaders from Barbados, from Guyana, from Ghana, Grenada, St Lucia and Suriname. Thursday 13 June 2024. Our photo of the week.