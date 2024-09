PHOTO OF THE WEEK

CONGRATULATIONS DEACON TRISTAN LOCKHART: it was a proud day for his family, his friends and the wider Grand Bahama community as the Bishop Laish Boyd welcomed Tristan Lockhart officially into the clergy of the Anglican Church at the traditional ceremony at Ascension Church in Lucaya, Freeport on Thursday 19 September 2024. Photo by Brian Seymour with the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey. Our photo of the week.