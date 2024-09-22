KELLY BURROWS TELLS PINTARD GET RID OF THE TAN SUITS

Dear Editor.

Watching the evening news tonight. I was aghast once again, to see the opposition leader in several press conferences today, dressed in a Tan Suit after bringing to his attention personally on several occasions on proper attire in his position as Opposition leader. Allow me the opportunity to ask the leader if he have ever seen our past and present leadership ever failing to rise to the occasion, especially when giving press conferences or interviews?

Take a look at our Prime Minister’s attire? He’s always properly attired, and make you proud that he will not embarrassed you on the Global stage.

The Republicans in August 2014 called for the resignation of then President. Barack Obama who showed up in the Oval Office dressed in a Tan Suit.

Like the saying goes, you can take a mule to the well, but you can’t make him drink.

Mr. Leader, it’s just that you don’t know any better? Are you asking us who are more enlightened to proper attire when and how to follow your lead? You are the leader of our official opposition, please deport yourself as such. I trust, that I don’t have to ever address this matter again.

Kelly D Burrows.

Freeport Grand Bahama

Telephone 373 7126. – 359 5126