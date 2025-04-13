PHOTO OF THE WEEK

A CLINIC TO BE RESTORED: The Coconut Grove Advanced Health Centre will be built to Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certification, making it not just sustainable and handicap accessible, but climate resilient. It will be a 14,500-square-foot facility built on the four-acre site at just over $10.5 million. Construction is mobilized and is expected to be completed in approximately 15 months. Prime Minister Philip Davis led the group of politicians to turn the ground for the new facility in the Englerston and St Barnabas Constituencies. Our photo of the week. 9 April 2025. Photos by Mark Ford of the Bahamas Information Services.