FNM IN FULL MELTDOWN MODE

They are trying to put their best face forward. The troika and their Secretary General called a press conference last Sunday around this time. We wondered what it could be about. Would it be another useless, pointless attack on the PLP? No the pressure had gotten to them and they had to open the valve and admit that they were going to dump Hubert Minnis as their nominee for Killarney, where he is the incumbent.

Their explanation was simply that they had decided that they needed to go in another direction. They said that he had a role to play but that role was not as a Member of Parliament and so he had to go.

Dr. Minnis, who gave Michael Pintard, a failed FNM candidate twice over, his opportunity to run and then to serve as a Minister, got kicked in the behind from a man who knows nothing about good faith, loyalty and trust.

Friends of Desmond Bannister, the former FNM Deputy Leader, confirmed that Mr. Bannister is not be re-nominated either. In fact, Mr. Bannister went to ZNS and told them that he did not even apply because he knew that he would not get the nomination and he did not want to put himself in the positon where he would be turned down by what he called “the likes of Mr. Pintard”. This is tough stuff.

The reports say that the Deputy Leader of the FNM Shannendon Cartwright has lost confidence in his ability to win St Barnabas where he is the incumbent and plans to flee to Killarney, so Dr. Minnis had to be gotten out of the way. All one neat little package.

Of course it won’t be a smooth as all that. The FNM has a history of fighting in public, back in the day when Cecil Wallace Whitfield was leader and some preferred Kendal Isaacs and Henry Bostwick. This is not a surprise then that they are at each other’s throats in public again.

It’s a full-fledged meltdown.

